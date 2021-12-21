Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $64,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

EWC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,142. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

