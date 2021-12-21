Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $136,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $645.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.67. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

