Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,715 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $70,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.08. 26,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,152. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

