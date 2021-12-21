Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.95) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

ATYM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.47) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.94) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 402.10 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £555.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.05.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,183.91).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

