Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.17.

