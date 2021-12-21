Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €52.00 ($58.43) to €42.00 ($47.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 29,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,136. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

