AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

