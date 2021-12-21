AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

AT&T stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

