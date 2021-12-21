AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

