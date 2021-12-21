AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.