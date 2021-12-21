Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

