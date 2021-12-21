Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

