Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.