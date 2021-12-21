Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.