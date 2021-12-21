Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $49.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA cut their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,877. Autohome has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 282,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 58.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 71,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 41.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 146.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.