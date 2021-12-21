Automata Network (ATA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.37 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $104.09 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.42 or 0.08304808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.22 or 0.99666394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

