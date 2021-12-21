AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $250.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

