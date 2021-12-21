AXIS Token (AXIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $133,584.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $133,584.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006725 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,381,894 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

