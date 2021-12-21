Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Up 2.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $149.94 and last traded at $148.66. 7,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.93.

Specifically, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 664,105 shares worth $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.