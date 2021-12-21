Ayala Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Ayala has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

