Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

