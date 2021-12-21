B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after buying an additional 736,307 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.