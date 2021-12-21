B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.