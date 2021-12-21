B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
DIS stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.
DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
