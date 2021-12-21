B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,925 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $13,719,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.22 and its 200-day moving average is $277.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.