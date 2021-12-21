B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,385 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 172,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

