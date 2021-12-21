B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

