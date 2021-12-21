Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

