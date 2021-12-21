Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

