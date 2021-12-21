Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 643,908 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

