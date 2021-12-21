Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 86,208 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $168,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $181.95 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $188.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

