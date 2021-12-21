Bank of America Corp DE Buys 199,818 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $161,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

