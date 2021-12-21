Bank of America Corp DE Has $154.75 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $154,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Welltower stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.