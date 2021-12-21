Bank of America Corp DE Has $158.29 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.00% of Eastman Chemical worth $158,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

