Bank of America Corp DE Has $165.17 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $165,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 402,912 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,676,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $32.53.

