Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $149,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

