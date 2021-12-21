Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.77% of Teleflex worth $144,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

