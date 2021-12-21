Bank of America Corp DE Sells 231,774 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $148,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.