Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,987 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 66.0% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4,798.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,028 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of EVBG opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

