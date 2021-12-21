Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 170 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

NYSE OC opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

