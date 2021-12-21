Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 24,700 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

