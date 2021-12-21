Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 254 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

