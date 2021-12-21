Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after acquiring an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,570,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,727,000 after buying an additional 169,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,284. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 251.26 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.