Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

