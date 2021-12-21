Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,892 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 507,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.