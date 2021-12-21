Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

