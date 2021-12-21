Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.11 ($74.28).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €53.39 ($59.99) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.