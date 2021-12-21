Barclays Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $455.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $384.00 to $455.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $385.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average of $333.30. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.