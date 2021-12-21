Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

