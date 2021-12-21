Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 262,844 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

