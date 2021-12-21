Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

