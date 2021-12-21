Barrington Research Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Underperform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.21 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

